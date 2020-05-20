menu

U.S. Considering Travel Restrictions On Brazil, Trump Says

May 20, 2020

The Hill: Trump says he is considering travel restrictions on Brazil
“President Trump said Tuesday that his administration is considering placing travel restrictions on Brazil as the South American nation struggles under an increasing number of coronavirus cases. ‘We are considering it. We hope that we’re not going to have a problem,’ Trump told reporters during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday afternoon, specifically citing concerns about Brazilians going to Florida. ‘Brazil has gone more or less herd,’ Trump said, adding, ‘They’re having problems’…” (Chalfant, 5/19).

