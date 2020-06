U.S. Announces Additional Foreign Assistance To El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras

U.S. Department of State: United States Provides Additional U.S. Foreign Assistance for El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras

In a press statement, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discusses additional U.S. foreign assistance for El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras, noting, “These additional funds will assist in making these countries more secure and prosperous by enabling private sector-led economic opportunity and provide critical, lifesaving assistance” (6/24).