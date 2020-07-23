U.S. Agrees To $1.95B Deal With Pfizer, BioNTech To Provide Initial 100M Doses Of Successful Coronavirus Vaccine; NIH To Begin Multiple Large Clinical Trials For Vaccines, Therapies

The Hill: U.S. negotiates 100 million doses of coronavirus vaccine from Pfizer that will be free to Americans

“Pfizer and BioNTech, a German biotech company, announced Wednesday that the U.S. has reached a $1.95 billion deal with them for an initial order of 100 million doses of their coronavirus vaccine. According to the announcement, Americans will receive the vaccine for free. The United States, which has a population of more than 300 million people, could get up to 500 million more doses of the vaccine…” (Moreno, 7/22).

New York Times: Pfizer Gets $1.95 Billion to Produce Coronavirus Vaccine by Year’s End

“…The contract is part of what the White House calls the Warp Speed project, an effort to drastically shorten the time it would take to manufacture and distribute a working vaccine. So far, the United States has put money into more than a half dozen efforts, hoping to build manufacturing ability for an eventual breakthrough…” (Weiland et al., 7/22).

STAT: NIH to start ‘flurry’ of large studies of potential Covid-19 treatments

“The National Institutes of Health is preparing to launch a ‘flurry’ of large clinical trials to test new approaches to treating Covid-19, according to the agency’s director, hoping to expand what for now remains a limited arsenal of therapies to help people with the disease. In an interview, NIH Director Francis Collins characterized the studies as ‘really well-powered, rigorously designed clinical trials’…” (Herper, 7/23).

Additional coverage of the U.S. government’s deal with Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as coverage of other vaccine-related news, is available from AP, CIDRAP News, CNN, Homeland Preparedness News, POLITICO, Reuters (2) (3), VOA News, Wall Street Journal, and Washington Post.