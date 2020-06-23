U.N. Urges Innovative Private Sector Partnerships, Focus On Achieving SDGs To Lessen COVID-19 Impacts

Forbes: The U.N.’s Covid-19 Response Team Is Calling For A New Era Of Collaborations With The Private Sector (And Kindness)

“At a time when across the world, all countries are faced with the pressing dual concerns of health and the state of the economy, the United Nations is emphasizing the importance of creating innovative partnerships as a way forward. With healthcare looking to rapid innovation from traditional and non traditional healthcare players, global players like the U.N. have made a call to entrepreneurs and innovators to take part in global solutions…” (Oppenheim, 6/22).

Xinhua: U.N. says achieving SDGs offers best option to reduce COVID-19 impact

“Countries will be better placed to recover from the human and economic devastation caused by COVID-19 by accelerating efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), according to a policy brief of the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (U.N. DESA) issued on Monday…” (6/23).