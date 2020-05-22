menu

U.N. SG Renews Call For Global Cease Fire Amid Pandemic; COVID-19 Impacting Efforts To Reach SDGs, Protect Displaced Populations

May 22, 2020

AP: U.N. chief renews call for global cease-fire to tackle virus
“The United Nations secretary general is again urging all parties to conflicts to respond to his call for a global cease-fire to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, pointing to the more than 20,000 civilians killed or injured in attacks in 10 countries last year and millions more forced from their homes…” (Lederer, 5/22).

Additional coverage on the global impacts of violence and COVID-19 on safety and development is available from Reuters, SciDev.Net, and U.N. News.

