U.N. SG Renews Call For Global Cease Fire Amid Pandemic; COVID-19 Impacting Efforts To Reach SDGs, Protect Displaced Populations

AP: U.N. chief renews call for global cease-fire to tackle virus

“The United Nations secretary general is again urging all parties to conflicts to respond to his call for a global cease-fire to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, pointing to the more than 20,000 civilians killed or injured in attacks in 10 countries last year and millions more forced from their homes…” (Lederer, 5/22).

