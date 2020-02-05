U.N. SG Guterres Outlines 2020 Priorities, Warns Of Global ‘Wind Of Madness’

AP: U.N. chief warns ‘a wind of madness is sweeping the globe’

“U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Tuesday that ‘a wind of madness is sweeping the globe,’ pointing to escalating conflicts from Libya and Yemen to Syria and beyond…” (Lederer, 2/4).

Devex: Guterres’ U.N. priorities for 2020 and responding to the ‘wind of madness’

“…The secretary-general also addressed the insufficient responses to two other growing risks — coronavirus and climate change — and U.N. engagement on these challenges. The U.N. has made ‘strong’ recommendations calling for U.N. staff to limit travel to impacted areas to ‘what it is absolutely needed,’ Guterres said, and for people to submit themselves to self-isolation when they do ‘travel in those circumstances’…” (Lieberman, 2/5).

U.N. News: 2020’s ‘wind of madness’ indicates growing instability: U.N. chief

“…The vicious cycle of poverty and inequality also must be broken, and Mr. Guterres reminded journalists that the U.N. this year kicked off a Decade of Action to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). … Said the Secretary-General: ‘We know that progress on one Goal can generate progress on all — the virtuous circle we know is possible and that can point the way toward growth and prosperity for all'” (2/4).