U.N. Security Council Approves 2 Of 4 Humanitarian Aid Crossing Points In Syria, Allows 2 Humanitarian Aid Groups To Operate In North Korea

VOA: U.N. Security Council Authorizes Scaled-Back Cross-Border Aid into Syria

“The U.N. Security Council voted Friday to allow scaled-back cross-border humanitarian aid operations to continue into Syria, adopting a resolution just hours before the operations were due to expire. Russia won its push to cut back the number of crossing points from four to two, and to guarantee they continue only for an additional six months, instead of the one year several other council members sought…” (Besheer, 1/10).

Yonhap: U.N. sanctions panel approves humanitarian aid activities for two agencies

“The U.N. Security Council committee on sanctions against North Korea has approved the applications by two aid agencies for humanitarian activities in the communist state, its website showed Saturday, the first such approval this year. On Tuesday, the committee gave the green light to the Doctors Without Borders and Swiss Humanitarian Aid Unit that have applied to bring items into the North that are required for emergency medical support and repairs to a drinking water supply system, respectively…” (1/11).

