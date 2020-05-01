U.N.’s Response To Haiti Cholera Outbreak, Failure To Compensate Victims Falls Short, U.N. Independent Rights Experts Say

Miami Herald: The United Nations’ own experts slam its treatment of Haiti’s cholera victims

“More than a dozen United Nations independent rights experts are slamming the world agency on its response to the cholera epidemic in Haiti that has left more than 10,000 dead and over 800,000 infected after being introduced by U.N. peacekeepers shortly after Haiti’s devastating 2010 earthquake. The group, which includes outgoing U.N. Special Rapporteur on Extreme Poverty and Human Rights Philip Alston, says the U.N.’s response and failure to compensate victims has fallen short. They are calling on U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres to urgently step up efforts to fulfill a U.N. pledge to help victims…” (Charles, 4/30).