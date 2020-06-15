U.N. Health Experts Express Concern Over Indirect Effects Of COVID-19 On Women, Children, Youth, Call For More Effort To Ensure Health Care

Devex: Maternal health and COVID-19: The race to avert a long-term crisis

“Disruptions to maternal health services over the last few months could endanger the lives of expectant mothers long after the COVID-19 pandemic. While there is still a lack of official data, anecdotal evidence suggests that the global health crisis is already having a devastating effect on pregnant women. Concerted efforts are needed now to ensure pregnancies are safe and wanted and to save lives, according to several sexual and reproductive health experts…” (Smith, 6/12).

U.N. News: Health experts concerned about indirect effects of COVID-19 on women and youth

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to escalate, the World Health Organization (WHO) is concerned about its impact on women, children, and young people. ‘The indirect effects of COVID-19 on these groups may be greater than the number of deaths due to the virus itself,’ agency chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday. The pandemic has overwhelmed health systems in many parts of the world, which means women may be at greater risk of dying from complications related to pregnancy and childbirth. Early evidence also suggests that people in their teens and 20s are at increased risk of depression and anxiety, online harassment, physical and sexual violence, and unintended pregnancies…” (6/12).

Additional coverage of the U.N.’s comments on women, children, and youth is available from New York Times, Reuters, VOA, and Xinhua.