U.N. Experts Urge U.S. To Lift Cuba Embargo To Save Lives From COVID-19; WHO Expresses Concern Over Virus’s Spread In West Africa; Afghanistan Faces ‘Health Disaster,’ U.S. Watchdog Says

AFRICA

Reuters: WHO says very concerned at community spread of coronavirus in West Africa (Felix, 4/30).

ASIA

ABC News (Australia): Taiwan rejoining World Health Organization still backed by Australia in diplomatically risky move (Dziedzic, 4/30).

AP: U.N. chief: World should follow South Korea on COVID-19 fight (Lederer, 5/1).

The BMJ: Covid-19: collateral damage of lockdown in India (Dore, 4/30).

Financial Times: Three-fifths of new coronavirus cases in China show no symptoms (Yang et al., 4/30).

NPR: Conspiracy Theories Abound In Pakistan, Worsening Spread Of The Coronavirus (Hadid, 4/30).

Reuters: Australia to consider next Friday easing of coronavirus containment measures (Pandey, 5/1).

Reuters: Japan’s Abe says leaning toward extending state of emergency on May 4 (Lies, 5/1).

EUROPE

VOA: Boris Johnson: Britain is ‘Past Peak’ of Coronavirus Outbreak (Hoke, 4/30).

VOA: Britain’s Low-Cost Ventilator Aims to Boost COVID-19 Fight in Developing Economies (Ridgwell, 4/30).

LATIN AMERICA & CARIBBEAN

PRI: ‘We’re dead here’: Migrants stranded in Panama rainforest amid coronavirus (Valencia, 4/30).

Reuters: U.N. experts urge lifting of Cuba embargo to save lives in coronavirus fight (Psaledakis, 4/30).

U.N. News: Lift Cuba embargo or risk many lives lost to COVID-19, U.N. rights experts warn U.S. (4/30).

MIDDLE EAST

BBC: Coronavirus: Yemen reports first deaths amid fears of undetected spread (4/30).

Reuters: Afghanistan likely facing coronavirus ‘health disaster’: U.S. watchdog (Landay, 5/1).

NORTH AMERICA

The BMJ: Coronavirus pandemic stirs fight over abortion rights in U.S. (Tanne, 4/30).

The Guardian: San Francisco recruits army of social workers, librarians and investigators to track Covid-19 (Singh, 5/1).

STAT: A bipartisan group of former health officials seeks to sell a $46.5 billion coronavirus plan to the White House (Facher, 4/29).