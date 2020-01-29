U.N. Establishes High-Level Panel On Financing For SDGs

U.N. News: New U.N. finance panel to push Global Goals forward

“The President of the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday encouraged Member States to support a new panel that has been set up to help make the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) a reality, by 2030. On Tuesday, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande and Mona Juul, the president of the U.N. Economic and Social Council, ECOSOC, introduced a joint initiative to establish a high-level panel on financial accountability, transparency, and integrity, called FACTI…” (1/28).