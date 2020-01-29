menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

U.N. Establishes High-Level Panel On Financing For SDGs

Jan 29, 2020

U.N. News: New U.N. finance panel to push Global Goals forward
“The President of the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday encouraged Member States to support a new panel that has been set up to help make the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) a reality, by 2030. On Tuesday, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande and Mona Juul, the president of the U.N. Economic and Social Council, ECOSOC, introduced a joint initiative to establish a high-level panel on financial accountability, transparency, and integrity, called FACTI…” (1/28).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.