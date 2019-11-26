U.N. Environment Programme Story Describes Efforts To Promote Planetary Health Diet

U.N. Environment Programme: Food for thought: dietary changes can improve our health, health of planet

“…Momentum is growing, however, for a shift to sustainable diets that protect the health of people and planet. At the C40 cities network summit in Copenhagen, just before this year’s celebration of World Food Day, 14 cities signed up to the Planetary Health Diet. If adopted universally, this diet would reduce greenhouse gas emissions, feed 10 billion people and save 11 million lives each year. … The U.N. Environment Programme (UNEP) — which works with C40 on a range of issues — is doing its part to reform food systems and bring a host of environmental benefits. UNEP works with the One Planet Network Sustainable Food Systems Programme in three key areas…” (11/25).