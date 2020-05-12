U.N. Discusses SDGs Amid COVID-19 Pandemic; UNICEF Urges Release Of Child Detainees; Nations Relying On U.N. More Than Ever, U.N. Deputy SG Says

U.N. News: ‘Urgency to act’ for sustainable development, greater than ever as coronavirus pandemic continues

“As COVID-19 upends lives and livelihoods across the planet, the U.N. on Monday held a wide-ranging policy discussion stressing a range of multilateral solutions to ease the pandemic, while also getting back on track towards achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)…” (5/11).

U.N. News: U.N. officials call for release of detained Palestinian children amid pandemic

“Three senior United Nations officials in the Middle East are calling for the release of Palestinian children from Israeli-run prisons and detentions centers, saying they are at particular risk of COVID-19 infection…” (5/11).

UPI: UNICEF: Release all children in detention during pandemic

“UNICEF and United Nations officials on Monday urged that all children held in detention around the world be immediately released during the COVID-19 crisis, including almost 200 held in Palestine…” (Lotus, 5/11).

Xinhua: U.N. deputy chief says nations rely on U.N. more than ever to rise to COVID-19 challenges

“United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed on Monday said that people and countries rely on the world body more than ever to rise to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. … She added that since the start of the crisis, the U.N. has mobilized to full capacity through its 131 country teams to immediately support national authorities in developing public health preparedness as well as response plans…” (5/11).