U.N., Canada, Jamaica To Convene World Leaders In Effort To Boost Funding For Developing Countries; AP, Devex Examine Leadership, Key Development Players During Pandemic

May 27, 2020

Reuters: U.N. calls meeting to boost pandemic support for developing countries
“U.N. officials said they will meet on Thursday with over a dozen world leaders to discuss shoring up financial support for emerging economies, hit hard by the pandemic’s economic fallout. The online meeting comes amid surging coronavirus infections in developing countries and warnings it will cost more than the initially forecast $2.5 trillion for them to weather the crisis. It was convened by Canada, Jamaica, and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres…” (Shalal, 5/26).

AP: Hypocrisy gone viral? Officials set bad COVID-19 examples (Adamson et al., 5/27).

Devex: ‘It’s very, very different’: COVID-19 forces new era of development cooperation (Welsh, 5/26).

Devex: Donors must match speed with transparency in coronavirus funding, advocates say (Igoe, 5/26).

Devex: Key actors: Who is leading the COVID-19 aid response? (Ravelo, May 2020).

