U.K. Politicians Urge Creation Of ‘G20 For Public Health’; 165 Global Leaders Call For G20 To Coordinate Global COVID-19 Response; Wellcome Launches Campaign To Raise $8B In Private Investment

Devex: U.K. politicians call for a ‘G20 for Public Health’

“U.K. politicians on Monday called for the creation of a ‘G20 for Public Health’ to help coordinate the response to global crises — but the plan was criticized by experts, who described it as a ‘dangerous and slippery slope’ toward the further exclusion of less wealthy countries and who questioned whether a new structure was really needed. … The influential Foreign Affairs Committee, the U.K. Parliament’s foreign policy watchdog, published the suggestion in a report exploring the role of the Foreign & Commonwealth Office in tackling COVID-19…” (Worley, 4/7).

Financial Times: Wellcome seeks $8bn from business to fight coronavirus

“The Wellcome Trust is calling on businesses to donate $8bn for the scientific fight against coronavirus, saying it is the ‘world’s best exit strategy’ from the lockdowns that have shaken global economies. The global medical research foundation on Tuesday launched ‘Covid-zero,’ a campaign to convince large corporations that it is in their best interest to fund the hunt for a vaccine, treatments, and testing for coronavirus. The Trust is working with the World Economic Forum, industry networks and philanthropic partners to persuade chief executives of large multinationals to invest by the end of April…” (Kuchler, 4/6).

The Guardian: Global leaders urge G20 to tackle twin health and economic crises

“A group of 165 global leaders has called for immediate and coordinated international action to tackle the twin health and economic emergencies caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Past and present politicians — including three former U.K. prime ministers — joined academics and civil society representatives to warn the G20 that the virus will return unless urgent action is taken to bolster health systems in poor countries of Africa and Latin America…” (Elliot, 4/6).

Reuters: Global health fund calls for $8 billion to begin COVID-19 exit strategy

“…The COVID-19 disease pandemic has triggered a sharp downturn in an already slowing global economy and sparked a rout across financial markets, wiping about $15 trillion from stock markets alone. More than 1.32 million people have been reported infected by the novel coronavirus and [more than] 74,087 have died…” (Kelland, 4/7).