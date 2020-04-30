U.K. Pledges $2B Over 5 Years To Gavi; TikTok, Gates Foundation Pledge $10M Each To Help Distribute Any Novel Coronavirus Vaccines In Africa

Devex: U.K. pledges £1.65B to Gavi for the next 5 years

“The United Kingdom has pledged to donate the equivalent of £330 million ($410 million) a year to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, for the next five years. The government said it will be the largest supporter of Gavi, which works to immunize children against infectious diseases such as measles and polio, as well as supporting the COVID-19 response…” (Worley, 4/29).

Reuters: TikTok, Gates pledge $20 million to help Africa tackle COVID-19

“The social media platform TikTok and the philanthropic Gates Foundation donated $10 million each on Wednesday to the vaccine alliance GAVI to help fund efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa. GAVI said the funds would be used to distribute and deploy any new vaccines against COVID-19 once they are developed, trialled, and licensed…” (Kelland/Nebehay, 4/29).