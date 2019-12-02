Two Ebola Treatments Significantly Decrease Mortality, Especially When Begun Early, Research Shows

STAT: Two Ebola treatments yield ‘substantial decrease’ in mortality, landmark trial shows

“Final data from a landmark clinical trial of four Ebola therapies conducted in the current outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo show two of the drugs dramatically reduced the risk of dying from the disease, especially in people who started treatment quickly after onset of their illness. Findings of the PALM trial, published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday, show that two treatments based on Ebola antibodies led to a survival rate of about 65% in treated patients, compared to 33% in the outbreak overall…” (Branswell, 11/27).

