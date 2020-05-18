Trump Waivers On Whether To Restore Portion Of WHO Funding Or Continue Freeze On All Funding

Axios: Scoop: Trump leans toward keeping total cut to WHO funding

“President Trump is leaning toward preserving his total funding cut for the World Health Organization after being on the brink of announcing he’d restore partial funding, according to three sources familiar with the situation. A fourth source, a senior administration official, cautioned that the decision-making was fluid and was still subject to change…” (Swan, 5/17).

Wall Street Journal: Trump Again Considering Withholding WHO Funding

“…Officials said the president hasn’t yet made a final decision on how to proceed, but he appeared to now be skeptical of an internal proposal to provide reduced funding to the WHO on par with what China contributes. Instead, the president is weighing extending a temporary funding halt that he put in place in April amid frustration with the WHO’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, the officials said. Mr. Trump is expected to make a decision as soon as this week. The White House didn’t respond to a request for comment. … The latest development marks a shift from Saturday morning, when the president said his administration was weighing a proposal that would reduce overall U.S. funding to the group by 90%…” (Restuccia, 5/17).