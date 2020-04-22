Trump, U.K. PM Johnson Discuss G20, Global Efforts To Combat COVID-19 In Phone Call; Sir Andrew Witty To Head U.N. Vaccine Task Force

The Hill: Trump speaks with Boris Johnson as U.K. leader recovers from coronavirus

“President Trump on Tuesday spoke with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was recently discharged from the hospital after being treated for the coronavirus. The two leaders discussed global efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic as well as efforts to secure a trade agreement between the United States and United Kingdom, according to spokespeople from the White House and 10 Downing Street…” (Chalfant, 4/21).

The Telegraph: British scientist to head U.N. task force distributing Covid-19 vaccine as U.S. blocks G20 agreement

“One of Britain’s most influential pharmaceutical bosses has been appointed to lead a global task force which is hoped will speed the equitable distribution of a Covid-19 vaccine around the world. Sir Andrew Witty, former chief executive of the GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), is set to lead an expert body which will organize the global effort to boost vaccine manufacturing capacity and ensure it is effectively and fairly distributed. … On Sunday G20 Health Ministers came within a single vote of publishing a detailed agreement, seen by The Telegraph, outlining a ‘global response’ to the pandemic. But the 52-paragraph communique remains a draft after its publication was scuppered by the United States due to wording in support of the WHO’s role as coordinator of a global response…” (Newey/Nuki, 4/22).