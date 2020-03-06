Trump Signs $8.3B Emergency Spending Bill For U.S. Domestic, International Response To COVID-19

AP: Trump signs $8.3B bill to combat coronavirus outbreak in US

“President Donald Trump on Friday signed an $8.3 billion measure to help tackle the coronavirus outbreak that has killed 12 people in the U.S. and infected more than 200. The legislation provides federal public health agencies with money for vaccines, tests, and potential treatments and helps state and local governments prepare and respond to the threat. The rapid spread of the virus has rocked financial markets, interrupted travel, and threatens to affect everyday life in the United States…” (Taylor, 3/6).

Devex: U.S. Congress commits $1.25B to international coronavirus response

“…The bill … approves $8.3 billion for response and prevention, about $1.25 billion of which is to be spent internationally. The U.S. Agency for International Development will receive about $435 million for global health programs, and $200 million will be designated for the Emergency Reserve Fund. The bill includes $300 million for international disaster assistance and some $250 million that can be used to address economic, security, and stabilization challenges that result from the virus. The bill also appropriates $1 million for USAID’s Office of Inspector General. This money will be in addition to the $37 million in funding announced by USAID on Monday for countries affected by or at high risk of the new coronavirus and the roughly $100 million in humanitarian assistance that the U.S. sent to China in January. The U.S. is providing humanitarian assistance and personal protective equipment to more than 25 countries, according to the State Department…” (Saldinger, 3/6).

