Trump, Biden Discuss U.S. Coronavirus Response In Phone Call

CNN: Biden and Trump speak by phone about coronavirus response

“Former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump spoke by phone on Monday about the response to the coronavirus pandemic, two sources familiar with the call and a White House official tell CNN. The phone call is a rare moment of direct communication between the two political rivals…” (Saenz et al., 4/6).

New York Times: Biden and Trump Speak About Coronavirus

“…At the White House on Monday evening, Mr. Trump called it a ‘really wonderful, warm conversation.’ ‘We just had a very friendly conversation,’ Mr. Trump said. ‘Lasted probably 15 minutes. And it was really good, it was really good, really nice.’ The president added, ‘I appreciate his calling.’ Kate Bedingfield, a deputy campaign manager for Mr. Biden, also called it a ‘good call.’ Ms. Bedingfield said that Mr. Biden ‘shared several suggestions for actions the administration can take now to address the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and expressed his appreciation for the spirit of the American people in meeting the challenges facing the nation’…” (Goldmacher, 4/6).

Additional coverage of the phone call between Trump and Biden is available from CNBC, Fox News, MSNBC, POLITICO, and Reuters.