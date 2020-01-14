Trump Administration Limits On Fetal Tissue Funding Impacting Research Into Major Diseases
Washington Post: Trump restrictions on fetal tissue research unsettle key studies and scientists
“A recent Trump administration decision to limit funding of research that uses fetal tissue is already disrupting research into major diseases, including AIDS, Down syndrome, and diabetes, scientists say. The controversial federal funding rules, announced seven months ago, are reshaping scientists’ research paths and the grants they seek from the National Institutes of Health…” (Goldstein, 1/13).