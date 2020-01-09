Trump Administration Assessing Resumption Of Foreign Aid To Bolivia After Ouster Of Evo Morales

Associated Press: Trump sending aid mission to Bolivia ahead of election

“The Trump administration is sending an assessment team to Bolivia this week to discuss possible resumption of foreign aid to the Andean nation following the ouster of leftist leader Evo Morales, according to two people with knowledge of the visit. … The White House on Monday announced that it was lifting a longstanding ban on foreign aid to Bolivia imposed for its failure to cooperate in U.S. anti-narcotics efforts…” (Goodman, 1/8).