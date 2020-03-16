Trump Administration Allegedly Offered To Buy Exclusive Rights To German Company’s Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates

Washington Post: German officials to discuss reported U.S. attempt to buy exclusive rights to coronavirus vaccine

“German officials will discuss a reported U.S. attempt to secure the rights to any coronavirus vaccine developed by a German pharmaceutical company in crisis meetings on Monday, the country’s interior minister said, amid concerns that the Trump administration was trying to monopolize the market. Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, when asked to confirm a report the Trump administration was attempting to secure exclusive rights to any vaccine created by the German biopharmaceutical firm CureVac, said he had ‘heard from several other members of government today that is the case.’ Germany’s Welt am Sonntag newspaper reported Sunday that the administration wanted to secure the rights and move research and development to the United States. The vaccine would be developed ‘only for the USA,’ the newspaper said…” (Morris et al., 3/15).

Additional coverage of this developing story is available from Financial Times, The Guardian, New York Times, and Reuters.