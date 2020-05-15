Tensions Mount Over Which Country Would Gain Access To First Novel Coronavirus Vaccine; World Leaders Call For Any Vaccine To Be Free To All

NPR: Confusion Over Who Would Get 1st Access To Coronavirus Vaccine Exposes Problems

“Confusion over who would get first access to a multi-national company’s coronavirus vaccine has laid bare the sensitivities over nationalism and medicine during the pandemic…” (Beardsley, 5/14).

STAT: Under an ‘America First’ president, will the U.S. corner the market on Covid-19 vaccine?

“The United States is sprinting headlong toward the development and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines. But under an ‘America First’ president, public health experts worry, the United States could seek to gobble up early supplies — and set the stage for prolonged devastation in the rest of the world…” (Branswell, 5/15).

U.N. News: Presidents and prime ministers lead call for ‘people’s vaccine,’ free to all

“UNAIDS, the U.N. agency fighting against the deadly HIV/AIDS virus, has initiated a petition from global leaders requesting that when a successful COVID-19 vaccine is developed, it be made available free of charge to all. On Thursday, more than 140 world leaders and figures signed an open letter requesting Governments unite behind a ‘people’s vaccine’ against COVID-19, marking the most ambitious position yet set out by world leaders on what has become the most urgent quest in modern science…” (5/14).

VOA: Search for Coronavirus Vaccine Sparks Tensions

“There are currently no known vaccines for COVID-19 but fighting over those that might be produced has begun. … Experts say that if a successful vaccine were found, producing enough to meet the immediate global demand would require a massive effort. Health officials warn of a new and possibly more deadly wave of COVID-19 infections in the fall…” (5/14).