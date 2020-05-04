Taiwan ‘Not Yet’ Invited To Attend WHO’s World Health Assembly, Government Says

Reuters: Taiwan says ‘not yet’ received invite for key WHO meeting

“Taiwan has ‘not yet’ received an invitation to a meeting this month of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) decision-making body, the World Health Assembly, but will strive take part, the government said on Monday. Taiwan’s exclusion from WHO membership, due to objections from China, which considers the island one of its provinces, has infuriated Taipei, which says its exclusion has created a glaring gap in the global fight against the coronavirus. The United States has supported Taiwan’s participation at the assembly as an observer, adding to tension with China over its handling of the new coronavirus…” (Blanchard/Lee, 5/3).