menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

Taiwan ‘Not Yet’ Invited To Attend WHO’s World Health Assembly, Government Says

May 04, 2020

Reuters: Taiwan says ‘not yet’ received invite for key WHO meeting
“Taiwan has ‘not yet’ received an invitation to a meeting this month of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) decision-making body, the World Health Assembly, but will strive take part, the government said on Monday. Taiwan’s exclusion from WHO membership, due to objections from China, which considers the island one of its provinces, has infuriated Taipei, which says its exclusion has created a glaring gap in the global fight against the coronavirus. The United States has supported Taiwan’s participation at the assembly as an observer, adding to tension with China over its handling of the new coronavirus…” (Blanchard/Lee, 5/3).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.