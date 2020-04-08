Syrian Government ‘And/Or Allies’ Likely Responsible For Attacks On Hospitals, Civil Facilities, U.N. Report Summary Says

New Humanitarian: In the news: Hospitals likely attacked by Syrian government ‘and/or its allies,’ U.N. finds

“Syria ‘and/or its allies’ were likely responsible for armed attacks on Syrian hospitals and other civilian facilities last year, including some on a U.N. no-strike list, according to a summary of a U.N. report released Monday. The report details a U.N. investigation that also found it ‘probable’ that an extremist armed group attacked a settlement of Palestine refugees — one of six attacks from April to July 2019 that was investigated in detail…” (4/7).