menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

Syrian Government ‘And/Or Allies’ Likely Responsible For Attacks On Hospitals, Civil Facilities, U.N. Report Summary Says

Apr 08, 2020

New Humanitarian: In the news: Hospitals likely attacked by Syrian government ‘and/or its allies,’ U.N. finds
“Syria ‘and/or its allies’ were likely responsible for armed attacks on Syrian hospitals and other civilian facilities last year, including some on a U.N. no-strike list, according to a summary of a U.N. report released Monday. The report details a U.N. investigation that also found it ‘probable’ that an extremist armed group attacked a settlement of Palestine refugees — one of six attacks from April to July 2019 that was investigated in detail…” (4/7).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.