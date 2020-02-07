menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

Spread Of Novel Coronavirus Not Yet Peaked, WHO Warns

Feb 07, 2020

U.N. News: Slight fall in coronavirus infections ‘nothing to celebrate,’ says U.N. health agency
“A slight drop overnight in the number of people infected by the new coronavirus is welcome but ‘nothing to celebrate,’ a top U.N. health official said on Thursday. Dr. Michael Ryan, head of the World Health Organization’s Health Emergencies Programme, was speaking in Geneva…” (2/6).

Wall Street Journal: World Health Authorities Warn Virus Hasn’t Peaked After China’s Deadliest Day
“The World Health Organization said Thursday it was too early to declare a peak in the spread of the coronavirus, a day after China marked its deadliest day since the outbreak began. … The deaths and new cases have been concentrated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the outbreak began, and the surrounding province of Hubei, an area of nearly 60 million people that has been quarantined…” (Lin et al., 2/6).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.