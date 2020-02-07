Spread Of Novel Coronavirus Not Yet Peaked, WHO Warns

U.N. News: Slight fall in coronavirus infections ‘nothing to celebrate,’ says U.N. health agency

“A slight drop overnight in the number of people infected by the new coronavirus is welcome but ‘nothing to celebrate,’ a top U.N. health official said on Thursday. Dr. Michael Ryan, head of the World Health Organization’s Health Emergencies Programme, was speaking in Geneva…” (2/6).

Wall Street Journal: World Health Authorities Warn Virus Hasn’t Peaked After China’s Deadliest Day

“The World Health Organization said Thursday it was too early to declare a peak in the spread of the coronavirus, a day after China marked its deadliest day since the outbreak began. … The deaths and new cases have been concentrated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the outbreak began, and the surrounding province of Hubei, an area of nearly 60 million people that has been quarantined…” (Lin et al., 2/6).