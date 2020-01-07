Some Infants Exposed To Zika In Womb Can Show Early Developmental Delays Despite Normal Head Circumference, Study Says

AFP: Delayed Zika effects seen in babies who appeared healthy at birth

“Infants in Colombia who were exposed to the Zika virus in the womb showed motor and cognitive development delays in their first 18 months of life, despite having a normal head circumference at birth, scientists reported Monday. Their study, published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics, involved 70 babies born on Colombia’s Caribbean coast between August 2016 and November 2017, the height of an epidemic that spread across South America and led the World Health Organization to declare a global emergency…” (1/6).