Some African, Asian Countries Face Food Shortages Amid Pandemic; European Nations Struggle To Coordinate Lockdown Exit Strategies

AFRICA

AP: Virus choking off supply of what Africa needs most: Food (Mutsaka/Odula, 4/15).

Mail & Guardian: In Sierra Leone, malaria spiked during Ebola. Will it happen again during Covid-19? (Brima, 4/14).

New Humanitarian: COVID-19 has Kenyan refugee camp on edge (Rodgers et al., 4/14).

U.N. News: COVID-19: Major relief airlift will reach ‘most vulnerable’ African nations (4/14).

ASIA

Foreign Policy: Lockdown or Starvation? Poorer Economies Weigh Impossible Choice (Agrawal, 4/14).

NPR: Taiwan Reports No New Coronavirus Cases, Adding To Success In Fighting Pandemic (Chappell, 4/14).

Washington Post: South Korean voters pass through coronavirus medical checks on way to ballot box (Kim/Denyer, 4/15).

EUROPE

The Guardian: From Liberia to Spain: working in disaster zones (Encinas/Jones, 4/14).

POLITICO: Every European country for itself on coronavirus exit strategy (Herszenhorn/Gehrke, 4/14).

PRI: Top scientist says he quit research council over poor European response to COVID-19 (Oseran, 4/14).

LATIN AMERICA

AP: U.N. Colombia envoy: ex-combatants making masks amid pandemic (Lederer, 4/15).

AP: Guatemala: U.S. deportations driving up COVID-19 cases (Pérez D., 4/15).

New Humanitarian: Coronavirus brings new worries for Venezuelans in Colombian shanty town (Baddour/Huang, 4/14).

Newsweek: Chile Counts Those Who Died of Coronavirus as Recovered Because They’re ‘No Longer Contagious,’ Health Minister Says (Kim, 4/14).

PRI: Bolsonaro’s denial of coronavirus puts the country at risk (Kemeny, 4/14).

MIDDLE EAST

Bloomberg: Saudi Arabia Races to Contain Epidemic in Islam’s Holiest City (Nereim, 4/14).

U.N. News: Syria coronavirus threat sparks broad UN containment effort (4/14).

NORTH AMERICA

AP: Military sees no quick exit from ‘new world’ of coronavirus (Burns, 4/15).

The Atlantic: Our Pandemic Summer (Yong, 4/14).

Washington Post: CDC, FEMA have created a plan to reopen America. Here’s what it says (Sun et al., 4/14).