Sierra Leone Working To Contain Lassa Fever Outbreak; Dutch Doctor Dies Of Disease After Being Transported Back To Netherlands

BBC: Dutch doctor dies after contracting Lassa fever in Sierra Leone

“A Dutch doctor who was evacuated from Sierra Leone after contracting Lassa fever has died in hospital. The medic was flown home on Tuesday after being infected in the northern town of Masanga, an area not previously known to have been affected. … A second Dutch doctor who was also evacuated is being treated for the disease. … Four other Dutch medical professionals and three Britons have also been airlifted, the BBC’s Umaru Fofana reports from Sierra Leone’s capital, Freetown. A Sierra Leonean anesthetist has also been infected by the virus” (11/24).

Sierra Leone Telegraph: Sierra Leone on high alert as Lassa fever kills two people

“Health officials, doctors and nurses in Sierra Leone are working hard to contain the spread of a Lassa fever outbreak, reported at a hospital in Masanga, Tonkolili district in the north of the country, where the suspected source carrier (index case) – a pregnant woman, was operated on by doctors. There are no reports of any outbreak, elsewhere in the country. … On Saturday, 23rd November 2019, Sierra Leone’s Ministry of Health and Sanitation reported to have found a total of 7 cases of Lassa fever, with 2 deaths between 30th October and 23rd November 2019…” (Thomas, 11/25).