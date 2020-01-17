Researchers Genetically Modify Mosquitoes To Resist All Dengue Types

HealthDay: Researchers Alter Mosquitoes to Resist Dengue Infection

“Mosquitoes that can’t be infected by or spread dengue virus have been created by scientists. The researchers genetically engineered the mosquitoes to be resistant to all four types of dengue, a mosquito-borne virus that’s a significant global health threat. … The findings were published online Jan. 16 in the journal PLOS Pathogens…” (Preidt, 1/16).

Additional coverage of the study is available from ABC and Science.