Researchers Find Targeted Vaccination Of Women Of Reproductive Age Is ‘Noteworthy’ Measure For Mitigating Effects Of Zika

Dec 11, 2019

CDC’s “Emerging Infectious Diseases”: Cost-effectiveness of Prophylactic Zika Virus Vaccine in the Americas
Affan Shoukat, with York University in Toronto and a postdoctoral fellow at Yale University, and colleagues assessed the cost-effectiveness of a prophylactic vaccine for Zika, finding “targeted vaccination of women of reproductive age is a noteworthy preventive measure for mitigating the effects of Zika virus infection in future outbreaks” (December 2019).

