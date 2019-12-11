Researchers Find Targeted Vaccination Of Women Of Reproductive Age Is ‘Noteworthy’ Measure For Mitigating Effects Of Zika

CDC’s “Emerging Infectious Diseases”: Cost-effectiveness of Prophylactic Zika Virus Vaccine in the Americas

Affan Shoukat, with York University in Toronto and a postdoctoral fellow at Yale University, and colleagues assessed the cost-effectiveness of a prophylactic vaccine for Zika, finding “targeted vaccination of women of reproductive age is a noteworthy preventive measure for mitigating the effects of Zika virus infection in future outbreaks” (December 2019).