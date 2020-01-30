Research Funding For NTDs Declined By Nearly 10% Over Past Decade, G-FINDER Report Shows, Released On Inaugural World NTD Day

Forbes: Record Funding For Global Health Research, But Neglected Tropical Diseases Remain Neglected

“…The 2019 G-FINDER report, by Policy Cures Research, released on the first-ever World NTD Day, confirms that funding for NTD research is dropping. According to the report, overall funding for diseases that have a disproportional burden on poorer countries reached a new high in 2018 at just over USD 4 billion. But for NTDs, research funding has decreased, falling by nearly 10% over the past decade. … The G-FINDER report shows that HIV/AIDS, malaria, and tuberculosis (TB) collectively received more than two-thirds ($2,799m, 69%) of all global funding for neglected disease R&D in 2018…” (Pai, 1/29).