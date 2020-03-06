menu

Progress Toward Gender Equality Stalled 25 Years After Beijing Conference, Reports Show Ahead Of International Women’s Day

Mar 06, 2020

“Twenty-five years after United Nations member states committed to achieving gender equality, progress remains incremental and insufficient to reach gender equality goals within the next decade, according to two new reports issued by the global gender partnership Equal Measures 2030 and U.N. Women. … The separate findings were both released on Thursday, ahead of International Women’s Day on Sunday, and the planned launch of the annual Commission on the Status of Women forum. The forum, intended to offer a status update on Beijing progress, is postponed because of COVID-19. Member states will still adopt a political declaration affirming continued commitment to the Beijing platform on Monday…” (Lieberman, 3/6).

