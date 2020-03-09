PMI Helps Community Health Workers In Côte d’Ivoire Prevent Malaria Among Pregnant Women

USAID/Medium: Protecting Pregnant Women from Malaria

Anne Bulchis, communications manager, and Kathryn Malhotra and Jacques N’dri Kouakou, technical advisers, all with the U.S. President’s Malaria Initiative’s flagship global service delivery project, PMI Impact Malaria, discuss how PMI helps train community health workers in Côte d’Ivoire. In turn, these health workers educate pregnant women about the risks of malaria and provide intermittent preventive treatment to reduce the risk of infection. The authors write, “Last year, PMI distributed enough pills to protect 9 million pregnant women — made possible by the generosity of the American people. With continued support, clear guidelines in countries, strong training and mentoring of health providers, and the anti-malaria pills available at health facilities, more pregnant women … will be reached each year with this life saving intervention” (3/6).