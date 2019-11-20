PLOS Medicine Research Article Examines China’s Progress Toward Health-Related SDGs

PLOS Medicine: Current situation and progress toward the 2030 health-related Sustainable Development Goals in China: A systematic analysis

In this article, researchers examine China’s progress toward the health-related Sustainable Development Goals, concluding in their abstract, “The study found that China has made good progress in improving population health, but challenges lie ahead. China has substantially improved the health of children and women and will continue to make good progress, although geographic disparities remain a great challenge. Meanwhile, China faced challenges in [noncommunicable diseases (NCDs)], mental health, and some infectious diseases. Poor control of health risk factors and worsening environmental threats have posed difficulties in further health improvement. Meanwhile, an inefficient health system is a barrier to tackling these challenges among such a rapidly aging population. … In order to make good progress, China must take a series of concerted actions, including more investments in public goods and services for health and redressing the intracountry inequities” (11/19).