Pandemic-Related Restrictions Hindering Efforts To Prevent Seasonal Dengue Outbreaks In Asia, Latin America

AP: Dengue prevention efforts stifled by coronavirus pandemic

“…[T]he cascading effects of [COVID-19-related] restrictions also are hampering efforts to cope with seasonal outbreaks of dengue, an incurable, mosquito-borne disease that is also known as ‘breakbone fever’ for its severely painful symptoms. Southeast Asian countries like Singapore and Indonesia have dealt with concurrent outbreaks of dengue and coronavirus this year. In Brazil, where there are over 1.6 million COVID-19 infections, at least 1.1 million cases of dengue have been reported, with nearly 400 deaths, according to the Pan American Health Organization…” (Milko et al., 7/13).