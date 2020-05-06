Pandemic Exacerbating Humanitarian Crises, Interrupting Aid Supply Chains, U.N. Agencies, Charities Say

Newsweek: Record Number of Children ‘Internally Displaced’ by Conflict and Violence in 2019, UNICEF Says

“…According to UNICEF’s report, titled ‘Lost at Home,’ by the end of 2019, approximately 45.7 million people were internally displaced by conflict and violence, with 19 million estimated to be children, the highest recorded number yet. … As the world continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore has warned that displaced families could be the ‘hidden victims’ of the pandemic…” (Da Silva, 5/5).

NPR: U.N. Warns Number Of People Starving To Death Could Double Amid Pandemic

“The U.N.’s humanitarian chief has warned that without global cooperation and financial assistance, the number of people dying from hunger or hunger-related diseases could double this year due to the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic…” (Mai, 5/5).

Quartz: Refugees are suffering from a “catastrophic” worldwide aid shortage

“…Even giant aid organizations like the International Rescue Committee (IRC) are having a hard time procuring goods needed to keep refugees safe as the coronavirus pandemic disrupts supply lines around the globe…” (de Haldevang/deHahn, 5/4).