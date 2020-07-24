Opinion Pieces Address Various Topics Related To COVID-19, Including WHO Role, Post-Pandemic Foreign Policy, Vaccine Access

Forbes Africa: Attacking WHO is Unhelpful — Let’s Focus on Defeating The Virus

Siddharth Chatterjee, U.N. resident coordinator in Kenya (7/23).

Foreign Affairs: A Foreign Policy for the Post-Pandemic World

Michael Fuchs, senior fellow at the Center for American Progress (7/24).

The Guardian: The world needs a ‘people’s vaccine’ for coronavirus, not a big-pharma monopoly

Helen Clark, former prime minister of New Zealand, and Winnie Byanyima, executive director of UNAIDS (7/24).

The Hill: Publicly funded vaccines must be priced fairly and available for all

Jonathan Fielding, UCLA professor of health policy and management (7/23).

IPS: Three Steps for Leaders to Tackle Covid and Climate Emergency

David Nabarro, special envoy to the World Health Organization on COVID-19 and strategic director of 4SD (7/24).

The Lancet: COVID-19 and China: lessons and the way forward

Editorial Board (7/25).

The Lancet: Offline: Preparing for a vaccine against COVID-19

Richard Horton, editor in chief of The Lancet (7/25).

Project Syndicate: What If There’s No COVID Vaccine?

William A. Haseltine, infectious disease expert and chair and president of ACCESS Health International (7/24).

Science: COVID-19 affects HIV and tuberculosis care

Quarraisha Abdool Karim, associate scientific director, and Salim Abdool Karim, director, both of the Centre for the AIDS Programme of Research in South Africa (CAPRISA) (7/24).

Washington Post: A coronavirus vaccine can’t come at the expense of fighting the virus now

Robin Wolfe Scheffler, associate professor in the science, technology, and society program at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (7/24).