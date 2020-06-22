Opinion Pieces Discuss Various Aspects Of COVID-19 Pandemic, Response, Including Impacts On Cuba, China, India, Women, Role Of WHO

Al Jazeera: Cuba’s two pandemics: The coronavirus and the U.S. embargo

Josefina Vidal Ferreiro, Cuban ambassador to Canada (6/21).

Bloomberg: China Faces a Rice Bowl Dilemma After Covid

Clara Ferreira Marques, Bloomberg Opinion columnist (6/21).

Devex: ‘Silent discriminator’ — the women global data is leaving behind

Agnes Binagwaho, vice chancellor of the University of Global Health Equity, and Tsion Yohannes Waka, chair of the Center for Gender Equity for the University of Global Health Equity (6/19).

Foreign Affairs: Can Middle Powers Lead the World Out of the Pandemic?

Bruce Jones, director of the Project on International Order and Strategy and senior fellow at the Brookings Institution (6/18).

New York Times: Letters from the Editor: Former CDC Officials: The WHO Is Our Best Bet

Former CDC directors and senior staff (6/19).

Scientific American: India’s Coronavirus Refugees Are Also Development Refugees

Gladson Dungdung, general secretary of the Jharkhand Human Rights Movement (6/20).

Wall Street Journal: Rules for Clinical Trials in a Pandemic

Scott Gottlieb, resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration from 2017-2019, and Mark McClellan, director of the Duke-Margolis Center for Health Policy at Duke University and FDA commissioner from 2002-2004 (6/21).

Washington Post: The whole world is watching America’s failure

Paul Waldman, opinion writer for the Plum Line blog (6/19).