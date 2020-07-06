menu

Opinion Pieces Discuss Various Aspects Of COVID-19 Pandemic, Including Lessons From HIV/AIDS Epidemic, Vaccine Pricing, Research

Jul 06, 2020

allAfrica: Africa: Using the Demographic Dividend as Anchor to Fight COVID-19
Mabingue Ngom, regional director of the UNFPA-West and Central African Regional Office (7/2).

Forbes: Covid-19 Coronavirus Won’t Be Last Or Worst Pandemic, How To Stop Panic-Neglect Cycle
Bruce Y. Lee, senior contributor at Forbes (7/4).

The Guardian (Nigeria): Nigeria’s COVID-19 response: Critical lessons from the HIV/AIDS epidemic
Eloho Ese Basikoro, research, academic, and international development consultant (7/6).

The Hill: Flattening the malaria and COVID-19 curves
Josh Blumenfeld, managing director of global policy and advocacy at Malaria No More, and Margaret Reilly McDonnell, executive director of the U.N. Foundation Nothing But Nets campaign (6/30).

New York Times: How a Covid-19 Vaccine Could Cost Americans Dearly
Elisabeth Rosenthal, editor in chief of Kaiser Health News (7/6).

New York Times: Borders Won’t Protect Your Country From Coronavirus
Robert E. Rubin, secretary of the Treasury from 1995 to 1999, and David Miliband, chief executive officer of the International Rescue Committee (7/6).

The Telegraph: We need a cholera-style investigation to fully understand spread of Covid-19
Carl Heneghan, professor of evidence-based medicine, director of the Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine, and director of studies for the Evidence-Based Health Care Programme, and Tom Jefferson, senior associate tutor and honorary research fellow at the Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine, both at University of Oxford (7/5).

Wall Street Journal: Antibodies Can Be the Bridge to a Vaccine
Luciana Borio, vice president at In-Q-Tel, and Scott Gottlieb, resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and board member of Pfizer and Illumina (7/5).

Washington Post: No wonder the Trump administration doesn’t want Anthony Fauci on TV
James Downie, digital opinions editor at the Washington Post (7/5).

