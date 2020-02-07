menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

Opinion Pieces Discuss Novel Coronavirus Outbreak

Feb 07, 2020

Barron’s: Coronavirus: The Latest Problem Big Pharma Won’t Solve
Ellen ‘t Hoen, lawyer and director of Medicines Law & Policy (2/7).

Bloomberg: As Coronavirus Spreads, So Does Fake News
Bhaskar Chakravorti, dean of global business at the Fletcher School at Tufts University and founding executive director of Fletcher’s Institute for Business in the Global Context (2/5).

Devex: Opinion: Africa is not fully ready for coronavirus
Amanda McClelland, senior vice president of the prevent epidemics team at Resolve to Save Lives (2/6).

Financial Times: Coronavirus shows risk of Trump cuts to health spending
Gillian Tett, chair of the Editorial Board and editor-at-large at the Financial Times (2/6).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.