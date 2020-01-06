menu

NPR Looks At 11 Global Health, Development Trends For 2020

Jan 06, 2020

NPR: Grim And Hopeful Global Trends To Watch In 2020 (And Fold Into A Zine)
“We don’t have a crystal ball, but as journalists covering global health and development, we have a pretty good nose for emerging trends (with some help from our favorite expert sources). Some likely trends give cause for optimism — signs of progress in solving the world’s problems. Other trends are pessimistic — threats and challenges that are expected to worsen in the year ahead. Here are 11 trend lines we’ll be watching in 2020..” (Multiple authors, 1/2).

