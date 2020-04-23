menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

Novel Coronavirus Spread In U.S. Earlier Than Expected, Studies Show; Authoritarian Governments In Europe, Middle East Use Pandemic As Tool Of Oppression

Apr 23, 2020

AFRICA

Reuters: Tanzania’s president calls for debt forgiveness to help battle virus (Dausen/Miriri, 4/22).

ASIA

New York Times: Coronavirus Crisis Offers Taiwan a Chance to Push Back Against China (Hernández et al., 4/22).

Reuters: South Asia coronavirus cases top 37,000, headache for governments eyeing lockdown end (Miglani, 4/23).

Science: Did Japan miss its chance to keep the coronavirus in check? (Normile, 4/22).

Washington Post: As the world looks for coronavirus scapegoats, Muslims are blamed in India (Slater et al., 4/23).

EUROPE

Bloomberg: Iceland Is a Perfect Laboratory for Studying Covid-19 (Brown, 4/22).

New York Times: Poland and Hungary Use Coronavirus to Punish Opposition (Erlanger, 4/22),

Washington Post: Russian medical workers say coronavirus is ravaging their ranks. But hospital chiefs are silent (Dixon/Abbakumova, 4/22).

LATIN AMERICA & CARIBBEAN

New York Times: Covid-19 Trickles Into Haiti: ‘This Monster Is Coming Our Way’ (Porter/Dugan, 4/22).

Washington Post: Limits on coronavirus testing in Brazil are hiding the true dimensions of Latin America’s largest outbreak (McCoy/Traiano, 4/23).

MIDDLE EAST

New York Times: Imams Overrule Pakistan’s Coronavirus Lockdown as Ramadan Nears (Abi-Habib/ur-Rehman, 4/23).

Washington Post: Iran’s Revolutionary Guard capitalizes on pandemic to strengthen grip on the country (Warrick et al., 4/22).

NORTH AMERICA

The Hill: Pandemic sparks concerns about surging STD, HIV rates (Hellmann, 4/23).

The Hill: Mississippi to sue China over response to coronavirus outbreak (Folley, 4/22).

New York Times: Hidden Outbreaks Spread Through U.S. Cities Far Earlier Than Americans Knew, Estimates Say (Carey/Glanz, 4/23).

New York Times: Covid-19 Arrived in Seattle. Where It Went From There Stunned the Scientists (Baker/Fink, 4/22).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.