Novel Coronavirus Spread In U.S. Earlier Than Expected, Studies Show; Authoritarian Governments In Europe, Middle East Use Pandemic As Tool Of Oppression

AFRICA

Reuters: Tanzania’s president calls for debt forgiveness to help battle virus (Dausen/Miriri, 4/22).

ASIA

New York Times: Coronavirus Crisis Offers Taiwan a Chance to Push Back Against China (Hernández et al., 4/22).

Reuters: South Asia coronavirus cases top 37,000, headache for governments eyeing lockdown end (Miglani, 4/23).

Science: Did Japan miss its chance to keep the coronavirus in check? (Normile, 4/22).

Washington Post: As the world looks for coronavirus scapegoats, Muslims are blamed in India (Slater et al., 4/23).

EUROPE

Bloomberg: Iceland Is a Perfect Laboratory for Studying Covid-19 (Brown, 4/22).

New York Times: Poland and Hungary Use Coronavirus to Punish Opposition (Erlanger, 4/22),

Washington Post: Russian medical workers say coronavirus is ravaging their ranks. But hospital chiefs are silent (Dixon/Abbakumova, 4/22).

LATIN AMERICA & CARIBBEAN

New York Times: Covid-19 Trickles Into Haiti: ‘This Monster Is Coming Our Way’ (Porter/Dugan, 4/22).

Washington Post: Limits on coronavirus testing in Brazil are hiding the true dimensions of Latin America’s largest outbreak (McCoy/Traiano, 4/23).

MIDDLE EAST

New York Times: Imams Overrule Pakistan’s Coronavirus Lockdown as Ramadan Nears (Abi-Habib/ur-Rehman, 4/23).

Washington Post: Iran’s Revolutionary Guard capitalizes on pandemic to strengthen grip on the country (Warrick et al., 4/22).

NORTH AMERICA

The Hill: Pandemic sparks concerns about surging STD, HIV rates (Hellmann, 4/23).

The Hill: Mississippi to sue China over response to coronavirus outbreak (Folley, 4/22).

New York Times: Hidden Outbreaks Spread Through U.S. Cities Far Earlier Than Americans Knew, Estimates Say (Carey/Glanz, 4/23).

New York Times: Covid-19 Arrived in Seattle. Where It Went From There Stunned the Scientists (Baker/Fink, 4/22).