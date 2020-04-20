NIH Launches Public-Private Partnership With 16 Drug Companies To Search For SARS-CoV-2 Treatments, Vaccines

STAT: NIH partners with 16 drug companies in hopes of accelerating Covid-19 treatments and vaccines

“The National Institutes of Health on Friday announced it would launch a sweeping public-private partnership between federal researchers and 16 pharmaceutical companies, aimed at coordinating and accelerating the development of Covid-19 treatments and vaccines. The partnership, to be known as Accelerating Covid-19 Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines, or ACTIV, is meant to standardize research between the federally funded researchers and a broad array of drug companies, and prioritize research into drugs and vaccines that are having high near-term potential…” (Facher, 4/17).

Additional coverage of the partnership is available from Roll Call and Science.