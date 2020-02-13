NIAID Perspective Outlines Recent Progress In Improved TB Diagnostics, Prevention, Treatment

NIH: Recent advances in addressing tuberculosis give hope for future

“In September 2018, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the NIH, issued its Strategic Plan for Tuberculosis Research, which outlined research priorities to reduce and ultimately end the burden of tuberculosis (TB). … Now, a new ‘Perspective‘ in The Journal of Infectious Diseases by NIAID Director Anthony S. Fauci, M.D., and other Institute officials summarizes recent progress in improved TB diagnostics, therapeutic regimens, and prevention approaches that made 2019 a ‘banner year’ for TB research…” (2/11).