News Outlets Highlight Efforts To Develop, Test Vaccines, Treatments For Novel Coronavirus

May 12, 2020

AP: U.N. says 7 or 8 ‘top’ candidates for a COVID-19 vaccine exist (Lederer, 5/11).

The Guardian: The race for a vaccine: how Trump’s ‘America First’ approach hinders the global search (McCarthy, 5/12).

The Hill: What you need to know about four potential COVID-19 vaccines (Sullivan, 5/12).

Reuters: WHO sees ‘potentially positive data’ on COVID-19 treatments (Farge, 5/12).

Washington Post: WHO sees ‘potentially positive data’ on COVID-19 treatments (Rowland et al., 5/11).

