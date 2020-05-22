News Outlets Examine Novel Coronavirus Vaccine Research, Promise Of Efficacy, Lessons From Polio Vaccine Development

STAT: The world needs Covid-19 vaccines. It may also be overestimating their power

“With a little luck and a lot of science, the world might in the not-too-distant future get vaccines against Covid-19. But those vaccines won’t necessarily prevent all or even most infections. In the public imagination, vaccines are often seen effectively as cure-alls, like inoculations against measles. Rather than those vaccines, however, the Covid-19 vaccines in development may be more like those that protect against influenza — reducing the risk of contracting the disease, and of experiencing severe symptoms should infection occur, a number of experts told STAT…” (Branswell, 5/22).

