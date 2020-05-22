menu

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues

Support our work

News Outlets Examine Novel Coronavirus Vaccine Research, Promise Of Efficacy, Lessons From Polio Vaccine Development

May 22, 2020

STAT: The world needs Covid-19 vaccines. It may also be overestimating their power
“With a little luck and a lot of science, the world might in the not-too-distant future get vaccines against Covid-19. But those vaccines won’t necessarily prevent all or even most infections. In the public imagination, vaccines are often seen effectively as cure-alls, like inoculations against measles. Rather than those vaccines, however, the Covid-19 vaccines in development may be more like those that protect against influenza — reducing the risk of contracting the disease, and of experiencing severe symptoms should infection occur, a number of experts told STAT…” (Branswell, 5/22).

The Atlantic: Listen: Is There a Vaccine Shortcut? (5/21).

The Guardian: AstraZeneca could supply potential coronavirus vaccine from September (5/21).

New York Times: $1.2 Billion From U.S. to Drugmaker to Pursue Coronavirus Vaccine (Kirkpatrick, 5/21).

NPR: What People Can Learn From The Discovery Of A Polio Vaccine (Palca, 5/21).

Tags

Search News Summaries For:

Recent Reports

Related Summaries

The Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation Headquarters: 185 Berry St., Suite 2000, San Francisco, CA 94107 | Phone 650-854-9400
Washington Offices and Barbara Jordan Conference Center: 1330 G Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005 | Phone 202-347-5270

www.kff.org | Email Alerts: kff.org/email | facebook.com/KaiserFamilyFoundation | twitter.com/kff

Filling the need for trusted information on national health issues, the Kaiser Family Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in San Francisco, California.