News Outlets Examine How International Community Addressing Coronavirus Outbreak

Feb 26, 2020

AP: ‘Time is everything’: World braces for spread of new virus (Johnson et al., 2/25).

PRI: Iranians skeptical their government can handle the coronavirus outbreak (Jaafari, 2/25).

Reuters: E.U. calls for coordinated European response to coronavirus (Chalmers et al., 2/26).

Science: The coronavirus seems unstoppable. What should the world do now? (Cohen/Kupferschmidt, 2/25).

STAT: New data from China buttress fears about high coronavirus fatality rate, WHO expert says (Branswell, 2/25).

The Telegraph: Coronavirus pandemic: How will Britain and the NHS cope (Nuki/Gulland, 2/24).

Washington Post: Italy’s coronavirus lockdown shows how the outbreak is testing democracies (Harlan et al., 2/24).

